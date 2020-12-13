1 of 2 escaped Tennessee prison inmates found in Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped a northwest Tennessee prison has been found in Florida. The Tennessee Department of Correction says law enforcement officers arrested Robert Brown on Sunday. They found a pickup truck that he and Christopher Osteen had stolen after escaping Friday from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee. Osteen has not been found, and a search for him continues. Authorities say the escapees kidnapped a Kentucky highway employee and took his truck after their escape. They also are accused of stealing a different truck from a resident of Henry County, Tennessee. That truck was found Sunday.