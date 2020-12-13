Albanians rally for 5th day after police kill man in curfew

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian demonstrators kept up their daily protests over the fatal shooting of a man by police enforcing a coronavirus curfew. The rally started peacefully Sunday in Tirana to the government building of Prime Minister Edi Rama, with protesters chanting “No justice, no calmness!” Demonstrators asked for the resignation of the police chief and the release of those who have been arrested in days of clashes. Later some hurled stones at the Tirana police station, where police responded with tear gas and water cannons. Albanians have defied a coronavirus ban on public gatherings after Klodian Rasha was killed in Tirana amid a curfew early Tuesday. Police say he ignored officers’ calls to stop. A police officer has been arrested.