Chilly start to the workweek

The pesky clouds stuck around for the majority of the day today, which kept temperatures cool in the upper 20s to low 30s across the area. Thankfully, we should thin the clouds out just enough tonight to be able to see the Geminid meteor shower!

This is known as one of the best showers of the year, and this year's is expected to be spectacular. A new moon tonight will allow for darker skies, making it easier to spot the meteors even if you're close to city lights. For the best viewing though, try to get away from city lights after midnight.

If you are hoping to catch a glimpse of some meteors tonight, you may want to do that from the warmth of your car! Clearing skies and winds out of the north will make for temperatures in the teens, with wind chills in the single digits tonight and tomorrow morning. Make sure to bundle up as you head out the door tomorrow!

We'll stay cool on Monday, temperatures topping out in the low 20s for most areas. We'll gradually warm throughout the week, making it back to the mid-30s by Friday. Dry and quiet conditions will continue, though there's a slight chance for some rain and snow on Saturday.

Have a great week!