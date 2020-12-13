Italy passes UK to have worst COVID-19 death toll in Europe

ROME (AP) — Italy has eclipsed Britain to become the nation with the worst official coronavirus death toll in Europe. Italy, where the continent’s pandemic began, on Sunday registered 484 COVID-19 deaths in one day, one of its lowest one-day death counts in about a month. Still, those latest deaths pushed Italy’s official toll up to 64,520, while Britain’s stood at 64,267, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Both numbers understate the true toll of the pandemic due to limited testing. On Sunday, Italy reported another 17,938 coronavirus infections to raise its official tally to 1.84 million.