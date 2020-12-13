Report blames national Dems for role in Iowa caucus mess

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A new audit report blames the national Democratic Party’s involvement in the Iowa caucuses for problems that delayed the results for days at the beginning of the 2020 presidential nominating battle. The report was commissioned by the Iowa Democratic Party. It criticizes the national party’s role in delaying development of an app used to report results and in demanding a last-minute data conversion tool that failed on caucus night in February. But the report also says the state party should have bolstered its back-up phone system for compiling results after the rollout of the app was slow. That phone system was overwhelmed on caucus night.