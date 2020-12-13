Roadside bomb wounds 23 near Pakistan police station

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say a roadside bomb has exploded near a police station in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. At least 23 people are wounded, three seriously. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. Police initially said Sunday’s explosion was caused by a hand grenade. They later confirmed it was a roadside bomb. The Pakistani military’s headquarters and the offices of the country’s spy agencies are located in Rawalpindi. The city is about 15 kilometers (9 miles) south of the capital, Islamabad. A similar roadside bombing struck Rawalpindi earlier this month, killing one person and wounding seven others near a busy bus terminal.