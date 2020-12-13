Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta-Aurelia 83, Woodbury Central, Moville 50
Calamus-Wheatland 73, East Buchanan, Winthrop 52
Cherokee, Washington 53, Ridge View 46
Clarinda 60, Shenandoah 40
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 58, Whiting 17
Dallas Center-Grimes 60, Des Moines Christian 56
Davis County, Bloomfield 66, Wayne, Corydon 30
Denver 98, Saint Ansgar 45
Dunkerton 56, Janesville 52
East Marshall, LeGrand 59, B-G-M 46
Easton Valley 58, Alburnett 35
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Lynnville-Sully 56
Grand View Christian 91, Waterloo Christian School 36
Hinton 80, Lawton-Bronson 48
Keokuk 62, Central Lee, Donnellson 50
Keota 70, WACO, Wayland 46
Midland, Wyoming 71, Central City 37
Moravia 81, Moulton-Udell 27
New Hampton 57, Kee, Lansing 32
North Linn, Troy Mills 95, Springville 32
Pekin 67, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 51
Red Oak 74, Griswold 38
Sioux City, East 79, South Sioux City, Neb. 31
South Harrison, Mo. 47, Central Decatur, Leon 46
South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Westwood, Sloan 39
Spirit Lake 58, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 56
West Marshall, State Center 41, Colo-NESCO 29
West Sioux 76, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anamosa vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.
Bellevue Marquette Catholic vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, ppd.
Clinton vs. Dubuque, Hempstead, ppd.
Fort Dodge vs. Ottumwa, ppd.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Osage, ppd.
Lisbon vs. Maquoketa Valley, Delhi, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Melcher-Dallas vs. Eldon Cardinal, ccd.
Monticello vs. Bellevue, ppd.
Perry vs. Greene County, ppd. to Jan 21st.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Burlington, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 42, Easton Valley 21
Camanche 40, Clinton 36
Center Point-Urbana 42, Waverly-Shell Rock 39
Central City 36, Midland, Wyoming 16
Central Decatur, Leon 57, South Harrison, W.Va. 37
Cherokee, Washington 62, Ridge View 45
Collins-Maxwell 38, Riceville 28
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 50, Whiting 45
Dallas Center-Grimes 38, Des Moines Christian 17
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77, Mason City 36
Dunkerton 34, Janesville 24
East Buchanan, Winthrop 36, Calamus-Wheatland 32
East Marshall, LeGrand 46, B-G-M 31
Glenwood 61, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 49
Grand View Christian 49, Waterloo Christian School 30
H-L-V, Victor 47, English Valleys, North English 32
Jesup 43, MFL-Mar-Mac 41
Kee, Lansing 55, New Hampton 37
Lynnville-Sully 43, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 38
Mediapolis 59, Holy Trinity 54
Meskwaki Settlement School 48, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 17
Moravia 42, Moulton-Udell 26
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Cedar Valley Christian School 10
North Scott, Eldridge 58, West Liberty 44
North Tama, Traer 40, BCLUW, Conrad 35
Shenandoah 52, Clarinda 46
Sioux City, East 69, South Sioux City, Neb. 65
Springville 57, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54
Wayne, Corydon 55, Davis County, Bloomfield 48
West Sioux 51, Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 22
Westwood, Sloan 56, South O’Brien, Paullina 49
Woodbury Central, Moville 78, Alta-Aurelia 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anamosa vs. Beckman, Dyersville, ccd.
Des Moines, Roosevelt vs. Fort Dodge, ccd.
Edgewood-Colesburg vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ppd.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Osage, ppd.
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi vs. Lisbon, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Melcher-Dallas vs. Eldon Cardinal, ccd.
Monticello vs. Bellevue, ppd. to Dec 14th.
Northeast, Goose Lake vs. Wapello, ccd.
Red Oak vs. Treynor, ppd.
Wahlert, Dubuque vs. West Delaware, Manchester, ccd.
Waterloo, East vs. Burlington, ppd.
