Trump appoints flurry of allies as presidency winds down

WASHINGTON (AP) — As he prepares to exit the White House, President Donald Trump is rewarding some supporters and like-minded allies with the perks and prestige that come with serving on federal advisory boards and commissions. It’s not unusual for outgoing presidents, including Democrat Barack Obama, to make a flurry of appointments to boards and commissions before leaving office. Paul Light, an expert on the federal bureaucracy and a professor at New York University, describes the practice as “unseemly” and says every administration does it. But in Light’s view, “nobody does these things with more politicization than Trump.”