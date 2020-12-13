US looking into possible Treasury Department computer hack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hackers apparently got into computers at the U.S. Treasury Department and possibly other federal agencies, touching off a government response involving the National Security Council. Security council spokesperson John Ullyot says on Sunday that the government is aware of reports about the hacks and is taking steps to identify and remedy any possible issues. Reuters reported Sunday that a group backed by a foreign government stole information from Treasury and a Commerce Department agency responsible for internet and telecommunications policy. Intelligence agencies are reportedly concerned that other agencies were hacked using similar tools. The Treasury Department on Sunday deferred comment to the National Security Council.