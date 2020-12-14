A night at the ballet, in time for ‘Nutcracker’ season

Dancer Melanie Hamrick has spent most of the pandemic in Europe with her partner, Mick Jagger, and their young son. The former ballerina at American Ballet Theatre wanted to find a project that would employ not only dancers but the crews and technical staff that work with them, all of whom are struggling since live performances remain shut down. The result is “A Night at the Ballet,” a free streaming event that premieres on Wednesday. The event, filmed in a small New York theater, will treat ballet-starved fans to dancers from America’s top companies performing excerpts of classical ballets like “Romeo and Juliet, “The Nutcracker” and “Don Quixote.”