Appeals court sends ‘Leaving Neverland’ fight to arbitration

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a lawsuit filed by the Michael Jackson estate over the HBO documentary about two of the late pop star’s sex abuse accusers can go forward in private arbitration. The 9th Circuit court Monday ruled in favor of the Jackson estate the documentary “Leaving Neverland,” in which two men allege Jackson molested them as boys. The lawsuit says that airing the allegations was a violation of a 1992 contract for the airing of a Jackson concert on HBO. The contract said HBO would not disparage Jackson. A representative for HBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.