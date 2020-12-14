Australian PM says China coal ban would breach WTO rules

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says that China would be in breach of World Trade Organization rules as well as a bilateral free trade agreement if it banned Australian coal. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s comments Tuesday were in response to a report in the Chinese state-owned Global Times newspaper that said the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission had given power plants approval to import coal without restrictions except for Australian coal. Morrison said he was treating the report as “media speculation” because the Chinese government had yet to clarify its position. Australian exports appear to have suffered due to deteriorating bilateral relations since Australia called for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.