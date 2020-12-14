Bright and cold to start the week; a slow warm-up is ahead

Blustery and cold today

Brisk northwest winds are ushering in a rather cold air mass today on the heels of a cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley over the weekend. Expect clouds and a few flurries early in the day with increasing sunshine and slightly lighter winds as we head into the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the lower 20s with wind chill values around zero early in the day.

Midweek warm-up

A storm system to our southwest will spread thick clouds across the area tonight while it produces light snow in part of the Missouri Valley. Clouds will hang around throughout our Tuesday as well, with high temperatures in the mid 20s and a light southeast breeze.

Clouds will slowly clear off during the day Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower 30s and a light south breeze. Temperatures will warm into the mid 30s Thursday as warmer air continues to build in.