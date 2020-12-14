Burton leads No. 16 Northwestern women past Minnesota 80-51

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton had 20 points and a career-high 10 assists as No. 16 Northwestern rolled to an 80-51 win over Minnesota in the Big 10 Conference opener for both teams. Sydney Wood added 19 points for the Wildcats, who didn’t open their season until Thursday. Lindsey Pulliam scored 13 points as Northwestern, despite going 4 of 16 from 3-point range, shot 54% and made 12 of 15 free throws. Jasmine Powell scored 15 points with seven assists for the Gophers. Minnesota shot 32%, was only 4 of 8 from the line and committed 21 turnovers that were turned into 26 points.