COVID-19 VACCINATION: Rochester health care professionals react to state’s vaccination delay

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — With the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now at facilities across Minnesota, the decision not to immediately begin inoculating people is raising eyebrows.

Other states began vaccinating on Monday.

The current plan in Minnesota is to start injecting people in the first priority group of health care workers and long-term care residents by Dec. 21.

Some people in the priority groups feel the state shouldn’t wait any longer.

“I am really disappointed that Minnesota hospitals won’t be able to start vaccinating immediately after getting the vaccine. We are in the thick of it now but I think we need protection as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rozalina McCoy, a Mayo Clinic physician.

McCoy told KTTC that her thoughts to delay vaccine administration are her personal opinions and do not reflect Mayo Clinic’s position on this process.

“I know that we won’t get protected for the first six weeks or so after getting the first dose, but I think every day that goes by, is another opportunity to get infected, to infect our loved ones and our patients, and to get sick,” McCoy said.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the decision is to make sure the process of handling the vaccine is done efficiently.

“Our focus is on safety this week and not speed,” said Kris Ehresman, Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director. “This vaccine is new and complex. Vaccinating thousands of people in a short amount of time is a massive undertaking. So the training is critical in ensuring that vaccines are administered in accordance to protocol.”

Marc Halpert, the chief operating officer at Monarch Healthcare Management, said he’s okay with waiting a little longer.

“It’s easy to say that, ‘yes, we should have been preparing for this for the past six months and we should have been ready.’ But I don’t know what goes on, on the other sides and what it actually takes to be ready.”

Monarch Healthcare Management runs about 40 long-term care facilities across the state. There is one in Faribault and Plainview.

Halpert said the vaccine will be a breakthrough to help his staff and residents battle the virus, but he doesn’t want things to be rushed and done incorrectly.

“We’ve been waiting for nine months already and a few more days to make sure it’s done right, is everything that we need to do. So we need to be patient,” he said.

Dr. McCoy fully believes the state could have prepared in enough time to be ready by Monday.

“I definitely think that we need to have appropriate training and safety precautions for when we do give out the vaccine. I absolutely agree with that. But at the same time, we have known the vaccine is coming for a while now. Especially for our emergency responders, paramedics, emergency department staff, ICU staff. They are on the front lines and I think the sooner that they can get protected, the sooner that everyone can get protected the better,” she said.

We were told by a Mayo employee who did not want to be identified that employee vaccination information will be sent to Mayo employees on Wednesday. That person also said Mayo has told employees they plan to have them vaccinated by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

