Electoral College set to vote on Monday

(NBC News) -- The Electoral College cast their votes on Monday. 538 electors vote remotely from all 50 states to officially name Joe Biden the next President of the United States.



President Trump, meanwhile, is threatening more lawsuits after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn results in four crucial swing states.

Weekend pro-Trump rallies landed four people in the hospital with stab wounds.

And Washington remains on edge about the election.

It's not officially over until Congress counts and announces electoral votes on Jan. 6. One Republican lawmaker has already said he'll object, but that's not expected to change the outcome.

