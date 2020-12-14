EXPLAINER: Allergic reactions to vaccines rare, short-lived

Vaccines can sometimes cause allergic reactions, but they are usually rare and short-lived. British regulators are looking into reports of allergic reactions in two people who got the new Pfizer coronavirus vaccine this week. In the meantime, they’ve told people with a history of serious allergic reactions to skip the shots. Allergic reactions occur with numerous vaccines and experts say they are not unexpected. A vaccines expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine says the general population shouldn’t be concerned about allergic reactions when getting the shots.