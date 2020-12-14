First COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Health care workers in Wisconsin have started to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first 10,000 doses started to arrive in Wisconsin on Monday and about 35,000 more are expected by the end of next week.

The first doses are going to front-line health care workers, and to nursing home residents in a couple of weeks.

The general public will not get the vaccine for months, leading to renewed calls for patience and vigilance as the virus continues to spread.

Virus-related deaths in Wisconsin grew by 12 on Monday to 4,068 and total cases increased by 2,122 to 438,895.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press