Germany investigates cross-border extremist network

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official is pledging to get to the bottom of an alleged plot intended to arm far-right extremists in the country with weapons, ammunition and explosives procured in neighboring Austria. Austrian authorities on the weekend said that recent raids had led to the seizure of 70 automatic and semi-automatic firearms, explosives and more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition. Five people have been arrested in Austria including the prime suspect, identified as a 53-year-old Austrian with known links to organized crime and right-wing extremism. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Monday that Berlin had been cooperating with Vienna since October on the case.