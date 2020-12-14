Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers brief outage

NEW YORK (AP) — Google users in the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents. Tens of thousands of complaints popped up around 7 a.m. Eastern along the East Coast of the U.S. Monday The vast majority of those people, about 90%, could not log in, according to the site Downdetector. The disruption provided an early jolt on the East Coast for parents who were waking children up for school. Millions of students are relying on Google for online instruction during the pandemic, including platforms like Google Docs. The problem appeared to cleared up just before 8 a.m. Google says it’s working to restore all access.