Hy-Vee donating 80,000 pounds of food to Channel One

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- During the pandemic, more families are dealing with food insecurity, some for the first time in their lives.

Gov. Tim Walz recently said that one in eight Minnesotans is struggling to put food on the table. He has called it a food crisis.

To help keep pantries full this holiday season, Hy-Vee is partnering with Rochester's Channel One Regional Food Bank. The grocery store chain made the announcement in a news release on Monday morning.

On Wednesday morning, Hy-Vee is delivering about 80,000 pounds of food to Channel One, a spokesperson told KTTC. It will be dropped off in approximately 40 pallets.

The donation includes protein, produce, dairy and non-perishables.

This is part of a larger effort across Hy-Vee's eight-state region. In total, the grocery store chain is donating more than 1 million pounds of food to 17 food banks.

Hy-Vee said it provided more than 80,000 meals to food banks during the week of Thanksgiving.