Italian returns French Legion award after el-Sissi gets one

ROME (AP) — A prominent Italian journalist and historian has returned his Legion of Honor to the French Embassy to protest the awarding of the prize to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.Corrado Augias cited Egypt’s role in the 2016 kidnapping, torture and killing of an Italian doctoral research student in Cairo. El-Sissi’s was given the Legion of Honor during his state visit last week to Paris. The visit sparked protests by human rights activists incensed that French President Emmanuel Macron had rolled out the red carpet while el-Sissi presides over the heaviest crackdown on dissent in Egypt’s modern history.