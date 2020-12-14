It’s close but 2020 likely to end up hottest year on record

Meteorologists say it’ll be close but it’s looking like 2020 globally will end up as the hottest year on record. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday that last month was the second hottest November and the first 11 months of the year are the second warmest on record. But NOAA also said Monday there’s a 55% chance that at the end of December, 2020 will equal or even pass 2016 as the hottest year on record. NASA, which includes more coverage of the poles in its calculations, says last month was the hottest November and this so far is the hottest year.