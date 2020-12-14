Mail-ordering local food favorites nurtures a sense of place

Sending food and gifts is an easy way to spread holiday cheer when you’re socially distanced. AP food writer Katie Workman says that ordering hometown and regional favorites from local businesses does more than just support those businesses. It adds a dash of nostalgia and a sense of place to your gift. There are lots of options, from Maine lobsters to Texas barbecue to San Francisco sourdough. Workman suggests thinking first about foods that your hometown or current town is known for. Lots of restaurants and food businesses that didn’t do mail order before are doing so now. You can have everything shipped from ice cream to alcohol.