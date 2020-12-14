Minnesota Senate passes virus aid for businesses, workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has voted to pass a package of coronavirus relief measures aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from a four-week “pause” ordered by Gov. Tim Walz last month.

The Senate voted 62-4 to approve the bill and send it to the House, which was expected to pass it later Monday night and send it to the governor for his signature.

The bill includes a $216 million grant program for businesses such as bars and restaurants, and a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

Walz plans to announce Wednesday whether he’ll extend the “pause” past Friday.