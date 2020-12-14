Minnesota lawmakers to vote on aid for businesses, workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers are convening Monday to try to pass a package of coronavirus relief measures aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from a four-week “pause” ordered by Gov. Tim Walz last month. Leaders agreed last week on a $216 million grant program for businesses such as bars and restaurants. Lawmakers reached a deal Sunday night for a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers. Walz plans to announce Wednesday whether he will extend the “pause” past its Friday expiration date.