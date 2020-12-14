Skip to Content

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Legislature has voted to pass a package of coronavirus relief measures aimed at businesses and workers who took the biggest hit from a four-week "pause" ordered by Gov. Tim Walz last month.

The Senate voted 62-4 to approve the bill and send it to the House, which was passed it 117-13 late Monday night and sent it to the governor for his signature.

The bill includes a $216 million grant program for businesses such as bars and restaurants, and a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

Walz plans to announce Wednesday whether he'll extend the "pause" past Friday.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

