Minnesota reports 3,026 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that 3,026 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The newly-reported cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Seventy-four of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 381,841 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 28,650 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 10,499 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

The Department said 347,077 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 45,341 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 4,933,794. The Department said about 2,774,930 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials also reported that 18 more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Eleven of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 4,462 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported. MDH said 2,917 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 19,638 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,255 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.