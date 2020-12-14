New Rochester City Administrator’s contract approved

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester City Council approved an employment contract for new city administrator Alison Zelms at a meeting Monday.

According to a news release, Zelms will start Jan. 21, 2021.

She's currently the Deputy City Manager in Mankato.

In an email statement, City Council President-elect Brook Carlson said, "I am pleased the Council came to a unanimous decision to fully support Alison, as she will bring a broad range of experiences and many strengths into this role. I look forward to building a strong and productive relationship between her and the Council."