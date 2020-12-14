OMC receives its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to arrive in Minnesota.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday following a recommendation from an FDA advisory panel on Thursday.

Olmsted Medical Center announced on Monday that it received a shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the OMC Hospital just before 7 a.m.

OMC said the hospital received about 975 doses of the vaccine.

OMC said Minnesota's first three shipments of vaccine are set to arrive at OMC, North Memorial and Sanford Health-Bemidji. The next shipments will reportedly arrive in Rochester and other locations throughout the state on Tuesday.

OMC said it will follow Minnesota Department of Health guidance and distribute the vaccine to the first group of people prioritized to be vaccinated. This includes frontline health care staff.

"OMC, Mayo Clinic, and Olmsted County Public Health have been planning cooperatively for the arrival and distribution of vaccine for many weeks," OMC said in a news release. "As the vaccine supply becomes more readily available, more information will be shared with the community regarding options for vaccination."