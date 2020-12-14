Police: Two suspects arrested in Mower County armed robberies

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police have arrested two men suspected in four robberies in Mower County.

According to a news release from the Austin Police Department, 19-year-old Toby James Gogolewski, of Lyle, and 18-year-old Nathaniel Gerome Davenport Jr., of Austin, were arrested on Friday.

Police said the the first two robberies happened in Austin, one at Apollo III on Dec. 6, and one at the Dollar General on Dec. 8. Then on Dec. 9, a robbery took place at Corky's Shell Station in Adams.

The final robbery was reported on Friday at about 7 p.m. at the Freeborn County Co-Op in Lyle. APD said it was reported that two men were involved in the robbery, and a knife was brandished.

APD said all of the robberies took place around the same time of the evening and they all involved suspects using a knife. Authorities believe all four robberies are linked. Law enforcement also had a description of the vehicle after the investigation into the robbery in Adams.

After receiving the report of the robbery on Friday, police began monitoring entrance points to Austin while the Mower County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, APD said.

APD said an officer saw a vehicle matching the description from the Adams robbery arrive in Austin "in what would have been the time needed to travel from Lyle to Austin following the robbery."

APD communicated with the Mower County Sheriff's Office and determined that the two men in the vehicle matched the description of the robbery suspects.

The two men were placed at the Mower County Jail and are awaiting charges by the Mower County Attorney's Office, APD said.