San Francisco’s iconic Cliff House restaurant to close

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s iconic Cliff House restaurant that has served tourists and locals from atop a hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean for more than a century is closing its doors. Restaurant proprietors Dan and Mary Hountalas say in a post on the restaurant’s website they are closing Dec. 31 because of losses from the pandemic and a dispute over their operating contract. The owners say they have not been able to renew a long-term operating contract with the National Park Service. They have been the restaurant’s proprietors since 1973. The couple says 180 employees will lose their jobs. The Golden Gate National Recreation Area did not immediately respond.