South Sudan’s spy agency abuses prisoners, says rights group

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An international human rights group alleges that South Sudan’s National Security Service carries out abuses such as jabbing needles in prisoners’ genitals, pouring melted plastic on their skin and hanging them upside down for long periods. Human Rights Watch charged that the security agency also carries out electric shocks, gang rapes, abductions and killings. Established in 2011 — shortly after South Sudan’s independence — the National Security Service has been operating beyond its constitutional mandate of collecting information, conducting analysis and advising relevant authorities, according to the report. Acting army spokesman Santo Domic Chol dismissed the report, saying its charges are completely unfounded.