Teen killed in I-90 crash near Winona

NEAR WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 16-year-old has died after a crash in Winona County on Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the teen was driving a Chevy Silverado east on I-90 around 6 p.m. before losing control. His vehicle went into the median and rolled.

There was also a 13-year-old from Racine, Wisconsin in the vehicle. That passenger was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Wilson Fire Department and Winona Ambulance responded.