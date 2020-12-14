This week will have a December-like feel

After a mild first half of the month, cooler and seasonable weather returns this week. High temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s early this week. Wind chill temperatures Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings will be in the single digits for most communities. Although cooler weather is settling in this week, snow chances remain limited before Christmas.

Light snow will be possible in some isolated areas on Friday and next Tuesday the 22nd. The best chance for accumulating snowfall still appears to be Christmas Eve and even this chance for snow will be slim. We'll keep an eye on the chances for snow next week!

High temperatures will be a little up and down late this week. Highs will jump into the middle and upper 30s on Friday and then drop into the 20s on Saturday. High temperatures will bump back into the middle and upper 30s early the following week.

Nick