Skip to Content

US vaccinations ramp up as feds weigh 2nd COVID-19 shot

11:13 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds more U.S. hospitals are gearing up to vaccinate their workers, and federal health officials are reviewing a second COVID-19 shot. About 400 hospitals and other health care facilities will get their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. The expansion comes one day after the nation’s death toll surpassed a staggering 300,000. State officials are rationing the first shots to front-line health workers and nursing home residents. In Washington, D.C, the Food and Drug Administration is set to publish its analysis of a second potential COVID-19 vaccine, developed by drugmaker Moderna. If cleared, U.S. officials predict they will have supplies to give 20,000 first injections by year’s end.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content