Volkswagen board issues vote of confidence in CEO Diess

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen’s board has given CEO Herbert Diess a vote of confidence for his efforts to push the giant auto company into the new fields of digital services and electric cars. The statement Monday comes after media reports that Diess had clashed with the company’s powerful worker representatives over some of his decisions. On top of the thumbs up for Diess the board named a new chief financial officer to replace Frank Witter, who is stepping down next year. The new CFO is Arno Antlitz, who has been finance chief at the Volkswagen Group’s Audi division making luxury cars.