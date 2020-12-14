Zollman Zoo bison part of state conservation program

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- The American bison at the Zollman Zoo are playing an important part in preserving the species.

According the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, millions of American plains bison were facing extinction due to humans killing them. The DNR said American plains bison today are the ancestors of fewer than 100 survivors.

In an effort to preserve the bison, the DNR partnered with the Minnesota Zoo a few years ago to create the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd.

Oxbow Park Naturalist Clarissa Schrooten said the bison in the conservation herd are rare because of their genetic makeup. They are not crossbred with bovine. Schrooten said there are 130 bison like this in Minnesota. Some are at the Minnesota Zoo, Blue Mounds State Park and Minneopa State Park.

The Zollman Zoo recently received three female bison from Minneopa State Park to breed with the zoo's 3-year-old bull.

"We have the opportunity to preserve these animals that did almost see extinction," Schrooten said. "So, we're able to then keep that herd be able to see wild bison the way that they should have lived. Obviously, they're not completely wild because they are in some kind of fencing. But, it's an opportunity for us to visualize, see and learn by observing these animals."

A bison's gestation period is 10 months, so the plan is to hopefully have calves by summer. The goal is to grow the herd from 130 to 500 bison.