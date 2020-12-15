Biden returns to Georgia as validator for Ossoff, Warnock

ATLANTA (AP) — As Republicans try to brand Georgia’s Democratic candidates as puppets who would ensure a leftist takeover of the Senate, Democrats believe they have a helpful counter to the exaggerated attacks: President-elect Joe Biden. Biden is the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992. Biden will return to the state Tuesday to campaign alongside Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections that will determine Senate control. Democrats see Biden as well suited to make his party’s case in Georgia, an emerging battleground where a Democratic victory statewide still requires support from moderates and perhaps even Republican-leaning independents.