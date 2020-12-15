China prepares for return of lunar probe with moon samples

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese ground crews are standing by for the return of a lunar probe bringing back the first fresh samples of rock and debris from the moon in more than 45 years. The robotic Chang’e 5 probe is expected to land in the Siziwang district of the vast Inner Mongolia region late Wednesday or early Thursday, according to plans for the 23-day mission that blasted off from a launch base on the southern island province of Hainan on Nov. 23. The China National Space Administration said the spacecraft fired its engines early Wednesday to put it on a course for home before the orbiter separates from the return vehicle, with all systems functioning as expected.