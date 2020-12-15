Church vandalism exposes divisions over faith and politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vandalism at four downtown Washington churches after rallies in support of President Donald Trump are exposing rifts among people of faith as the nation confronts bitter post-election political divisions. The houses of worship that were vandalized included two historically Black churches where people ripped down Black Lives Matter banners. Video posted to social media showed one banner being burned, defacement that police say is being investigated as possible hate crimes. It also raised questions among some pastors and members at the churches about why more fellow Christians were not speaking out against the incidents.