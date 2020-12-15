EU: Thousands of liters of dangerous hand sanitizer seized

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s anti-fraud body says almost 140,000 liters of dangerous hand sanitizer have been seized across the region since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) said Tuesday the product originated from Turkey and was contaminated with dangerous levels of methanol, a substance likely to create headaches, blurred vision and that can sometimes lead to blindness. OLAF started the operation in August after Danish authorities passed on information relating to the seizure of 6,000 liters of hand sanitizer from Turkey.