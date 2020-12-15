Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light

WASHINGTON (AP) — A home test for COVID-19 will soon be on U.S. store shelves.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday cleared the first kit that consumers can buy without a prescription to test themselves entirely at home.

According to the FDA, “the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test is a rapid, lateral flow antigen test, a type of test that runs a liquid sample along a surface with reactive molecules. The test detects fragments of proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from a nasal swab sample from any individual 2 years of age or older.”

Regulators granted use for a similar home test last month, but it requires a doctor’s prescription.

The test kit from an Australian company allows users to swab themselves and get the results at home in about 20 minutes.

The test connects to a digital app to help users interpret the results.

The company says it will have 3 million tests available next month.