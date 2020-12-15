Funds needed for new veterans memorial park in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- A longtime Stewartville VFW commander had a dream of building a veterans memorial park, and now the dream is coming true.

Maurice Sinn was one of the original Stewartville VFW members and was instrumental in keeping the post afloat. Sinn had been working for many years to get a memorial park constructed.

Sinn died in 2018, before he could see his dream come to fruition. But now, there is a veterans memorial park being constructed, thanks to a combined effort of the American Legion and the VFW. The goal is to give the community something beautiful to honor veterans that will be around for generations to come.

"I remember even from when I was a child, my dad was passionate about honoring veterans," Maurice's son Tom said. "He would've loved to see this."

American Legion Post 164 Commander Roger Peterson said he thinks Maurice would be proud of the work being done.

"I think he's up in heaven and he's smiling big right now," Peterson said. "I think he's very happy with what we're doing. It's a whole lot more than I think he envisioned was going to happen with this."

The project costs $300,000. They need $140,000 in order to finish the park. When completed, it will feature a memorial wall, a gazebo and a small pond. So far, ground has been broken, footings have been installed for the gazebo and flag poles are standing tall. The City of Stewartville will be responsible for the park's upkeep.

If all goes as planned, the park will open in summer 2021. Those interested can donate on the City of Stewartville website.