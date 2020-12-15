Hack may have exposed deep US secrets; damage yet unknown

BOSTON (AP) — Some of America’s most deeply held secrets may have been stolen in a disciplined, monthslong operation being blamed on elite Russian government hackers. The possibilities of what might have been purloined are mind-boggling. Yet it will take weeks, maybe years in some cases, for digital sleuths combing through the networks of compromised government and private industry networks to get the answers. And some theft may never be detected. U.S. government agencies including the Treasury and Commerce departments are among dozens of high-value public and private-sector targets known to have been infiltrated as far back as March.