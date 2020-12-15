Judge tosses more drug convictions in Chicago cop scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — The number of felony drug convictions involving a disgraced former Chicago police sergeant to be overturned has reached the 100 mark. A Cook County judge on Tuesday vacated six more convictions of men who were the victims of a massive scheme to shake down Black residents of one of the city’s poorest communities. Authorities say then-Sgt. Ronald Watts and his unit cooked up bogus drug charges against those who didn’t pay money. Seven years after Watts and another officer pleaded guilty to paying off an FBI informant, an attorney for many of the victims says at least 100 more cases are currently being reviewed by prosecutors.