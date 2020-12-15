Skip to Content

PM: Sweden’s health officials misjudged new infection wave

4:01 am National news from the Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says health officials in the Scandinavian country have misjudged the impact of the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Hours before a commission that has looked into Sweden’s handling of the pandemic was to release a report, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven told the Aftonbladet newspaper Tuesday many  “didn’t see such a wave in front of them.” This year Sweden has seen 320,098 cases and 7,514 virus-related deaths, a death toll much higher than neighbors Norway, Finland or Denmark. The recent resurgence of infections in the fall has produced a rapid increase in new cases that has strained Sweden’s health care system. Authorities say the month of November was Sweden’s deadliest month since the Spanish flu hit in 1918.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content