AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police are currently at the scene of an assault in Austin.

According to a news release from Austin Police Department on Tuesday morning, a "serious" assault took place in the 800 Block of 3rd Avenue NW. Police have no reported yet how many people were involved.

APD said the scene is secure and medical resources are at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.