Record number of journalists jailed because of their work

NEW YORK (AP) — The Committee to Protect Journalists says a record 274 journalists were in jail because of their work as the month began. Nearly three dozen of them were being held on charges of “false news.” It has become a trend: at least 250 journalists were jailed in each of the past five years, which the committee says is because of newly bold autocratic governments. The committee says 29 journalists have been killed this year, a number held down in part because of the coronavirus. The committee says it hopes President-elect Joe Biden speaks out strongly on the world stage in favor of press freedoms.