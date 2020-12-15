Research trip to study impact of giant floating iceberg

LONDON (AP) — The British Antarctic Survey says a team of scientists will set off next month on a research mission to find out the impact of a giant floating iceberg on the wildlife and marine life on a sub-Antarctic island. The huge iceberg — the size of the U.S. state of Delaware — is about 75 kilometers (47 miles) from the island of South Georgia, and scientists are concerned over the risks it poses to the wildlife in the area if it grounds near the island. South Georgia is home to colonies of tens of thousands of penguins and 6 million fur seals, which could be threatened by the iceberg during their breeding season.